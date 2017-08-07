Martin Shkreli Plays Part of Rare Wu-Tang Album During Livestream Interview

Martin Shkreli is not going to jail without streaming some unheard Wu-Tang Clan tracks. After being found guilty on three counts of securities fraud, the pharmaceutical kid spoke to an interviewer about the verdict on a livestream. Nevermind what Shkreli actually says in the footage below: Just skip ahead to the 49:10-minute mark to hear him play some material from the Wu-Tang Clan’s $2 million album, Once Upon A Time In Shaolin.

Of course, in addition to being a wannabe villain, Shkreli is known for owning the only copy of that album. For some reason, he likes playing it for the public following calamitous events. Anyways, listen to Shkreli and the Wu-Tang below.