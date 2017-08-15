Families of Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Bombing Victims Will Each Receive $324,000

Each of the families of the 22 people killed during the May bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester will receive $324,000 from the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, the fund announced Tuesday (Aug 15).

“The payments will ensure the families benefit from the phenomenal outpouring of public support following the attack,” stated a press release. Added Councillor Sue Murphy, the fund’s chair of trustees: “The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and solidarity in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack.

“Set up in the aftermath of the terrorist attack, the fund has since raised more than $23 million from members of the public with the help of Grande, who raised funds through the One Love Manchester benefit concert she hosted in the city in June. All proceeds from the event, which featured performances by Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and others, went towards We Love Manchester.

Grande also re-released her song “One Last Time” along with a cover of the Wizard of Oz track “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” donating all proceeds from both singles to victims of the attack.

According to the We Love Manchester fund’s release, bereaved families have already been able to claim £70,000 each from the fund, or around $90,065, along with access to free counseling. The new announcement brings the final total that each family can receive to $324,000.

“We will now spend some time looking at how we will distribute the rest of the funds,” Murphy adds. “This will be a complex and sensitive process as we will need to assess the long-term impacts of the attack. We will issue an update as soon as we know more.”

This article originally appeared on Billboard.