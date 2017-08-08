Man Arrested for Allegedly Peeing on Family During Metallica Concert

A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly urinating on a 10-year-old girl and her parents at a Metallica show Friday night in Glendale, Arizona, Buzzfeed News reports.

Daniel Francis Daddio allegedly began urinating on the family, who were seated in front of him, at around 9 p.m. The father told Arizona state troopers that “all three of his family members felt warm liquid washing over their backs and legs,” according to court documents obtained by Buzzfeed. After turning around to investigate, the father reportedly “observed Daniel Francis Daddio standing behind them in the row of seats just above theirs with his penis out of his pants and in his hands… Daddio was urinating on all three of his family members.”

When the father, who was not named in the court documents, confronted Daddio, the 44-year-old alleged concert pisser reportedly just “shrugged.” Daddio was arrested by state troopers about half an hour later; he was “heavily intoxicated at the time of his arrest,” according to the court docs. He was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and indecent exposure. [Buzzfeed News]