Macklemore Renounces His Hitler Youth Haircut Forever

If you search “richard spencer macklemore” on Google, you’ll quickly see that many have pointed out the fascistic overtones of the “undercut” hairdo the Seattle rapper cultivated on his rise to fame. Another helpful image search, for reference: “hitler youth haircut.”

Today, comedian Jon Hendren called on the Seattle rapper to acknowledge the noxious resonances of his former aesthetic. Macklemore answered the call.

He did, sort of:

Nevertheless, the idea of the “Macklemore haircut” remains ubiquitous, for better and worse.

