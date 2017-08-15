Macklemore Renounces His Hitler Youth Haircut Forever

If you search “richard spencer macklemore” on Google, you’ll quickly see that many have pointed out the fascistic overtones of the “undercut” hairdo the Seattle rapper cultivated on his rise to fame. Another helpful image search, for reference: “hitler youth haircut.”

Today, comedian Jon Hendren called on the Seattle rapper to acknowledge the noxious resonances of his former aesthetic. Macklemore answered the call.

macklemore hair seems to be the chosen haircut of the racists now. i call on @macklemore to get online and denounce his own haircut — jon hendren (@fart) August 15, 2017

Got rid of it over a year ago — MARMALADE (@macklemore) August 15, 2017

He did, sort of:

CREDIT: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Nevertheless, the idea of the “Macklemore haircut” remains ubiquitous, for better and worse.