Anti-Trump Protesters March to “Move Bitch,” Ludacris Approves
Marchers took over Atlanta streets this weekend to add to the several demonstrations that have taken place in the week since white supremacists and neo-Nazis conflicted with anti-Trump protestors in Charlottesville. Amid the usual chants, some protesters looked to their recent musical past for inspiration: “Move, Trump, get out the way / Get out the way, Trump, get out the way.” The lines are, of course, a direct callback to Ludacris’ 2002 hit, “Move Bitch.”
Last January, Ludacris’ “Move Bitch” made news when it was used in a video posted in a Daily Caller article–in the video, the song soundtracks a montage of demonstrators being hit by cars. The post was later aggregated by Fox News’ offshoot Fox Nation under the title “Here’s A Reel Of Cars Plowing Through Protesters Trying To Block The Road.” Fox News and Daily Caller decided to take down the posts with the video only after 32-year-old Heather Heyer died after a car deliberately struck a crowd of Charlottesville protestors. The Atlantans reclaimed the anthem this weekend, even earning a Ludacris co-sign.