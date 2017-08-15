Louis C.K.’s New Movie I Love You, Daddy, Which Was Filmed in Secret, Will Premiere Next Month

Louis C.K. has been associated with a wide variety of projects over the course of the past decade-and-a-half, and especially since the premiere of his influential series Louie in 2010. But none of those creative endeavors has involved him actually directing a film. 2001’s cult favorite Pootie Tang is his last credit, though the comedian has claimed in interviews that he was “fired off” of the film during production and that it “should have never been made.”

However, the Toronto Film Festival has announced a surprise screening of a new C.K.-directed feature in this year’s festival, which opens on September 7. I Love You, Daddy was filmed and produced entirely in secret; the festival’s announcement is the first public acknowledgement of its existence. The film stars C.K. as Glen Topher, a prominent TV writer and producer, and Chloe Grace Moretz as his daughter China. Also featured: John Malkovich, Edie Falco (who notably appeared in C.K.’s recent Horace and Pete), Helen Hunt, Rose Byrne, and C.K.’s most essential co-star Pamela Aldon.

[Entertainment Weekly]