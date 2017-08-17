Listen to Lou Reed Perform “Sweet Jane” From an Upcoming Live Album of Shuttered NYC Venue the Bottom Line

The Bottom Line was a beloved, intimate music venue in lower Manhattan where many established artists played in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. It went out of business in 2004. Gregg Bendian, the archivist of the venue, helms a series of releases featuring live recordings made there called The Bottom Line Archive. The newest installment features live recordings featuring an odd pairing of performers: Kris Kristofferson and the late Lou Reed. The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words with Vin Scelsa, due out September 15, seems to feature songs (including some collaborations and covers) and interview/banter segments from Kristofferson and Reed. The recordings come from the ’90s, taken from the venue’s In Their Own Words concert series, which was organized and hosted by legendary New York City rock DJ Vin Scelsa.

The first taste of the record is an unreleased acoustic version of The Velvet Underground's "Sweet Jane" by Reed, featuring singer-songwriter Victoria Williams on backing vocals. Reed also recorded his 1978 live album Live: Take No Prisoners at The Bottom Line. Listen to "Sweet Jane" below.