Shortly after this year’s Kennedy Center Honors were announced, recipient Norman Lear (producer of TV shows like All in the Family and The Jeffersons) said that he was intending on skipping the reception. “As an artist and a human being, I cannot celebrate this incredible honor … at a White House that has no interest in supporting the Arts and Humanities,” Lear told NPR. Famed songwriter and fellow honoree Lionel Richie might just follow suit. Richie hinted that he’s considering boycotting the honor during his Tuesday appearance on the Today show. “You know, I’m gonna just play it by ear,” he told the hosts.

“I must tell you, I’m not really happy as to what’s going on right now with the controversies. They’re weekly, daily, hourly,” Richie added. He said he’s going to wait it out, to see if anything changes. Watch his comments below.

Gloria Estefan, another honoree, said that she would be attending the Honors in hopes of talking to Trump about the value of immigrants. This year’s Kennedy Center Honors is also notable for making LL Cool J hip-hop’s first recipient. He’s so far remained mum on whether he’s attending the ceremonies. The festivities, the first under Donald Trump, take place December 3 and will be broadcast December 26 on CBS.