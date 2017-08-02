Lil B Reveals Black Ken’s Release Date, Releases Seven New Songs

Lil B’s once prolific output has stymied a bit over the past few years, but he’s spent some of that time promising Black Ken, an idea he’s floated since 2010. But The BasedGod has just revealed that the long-awaited project will finally drop August 17. He’s even gifted fans with seven new songs: “Hip Hop,” “Free Life,” “Young Niggaz,” “Getting Hot,” Go Stupid Go Dumb,” “Ride,” and “Global” featuring ILoveMakonnen. Listen to the new songs here and see the 27-song tracklist below.

!! HISTORY !! PRE ORDER BLACK KEN MIXTAPE!!! PRODUCED AND COMPOSED BY "THE BASEDGOD" !! ALSO 7 NEW SONGS FROM LIL B! https://t.co/RMZsOGLTBK — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) August 2, 2017

Black Ken track list:

1. “Produced by the BasedGod Intro”

2. “Still Run It”

3. . “Bad Mf”

4. “Wasup JoJo”

5. “Hip Hop”

6. “DJ BasedGod”

7. “Berkeley”

8. “Free Life”

9. “Pretty Boy Skit”

10. “Young N****z”

11. “Getting Hot”

12. “Go Stupid Go Dumb”

13. “Global” Feat. iLoveMakonnen

14. “Ride (Hold Up)”

15. “Mexico Skit”

16. “Zam Bose (in San Jose)”

17. “Go Senorita Go”

18. “Turn Up (Till You Can’t)”

19. “Ain’t Me”

20. “Raw”

21. “West Coast”

22. “The Real Is Back”

23. “Rawest Rapper Alive”

24. “Da Backstreetz”

25. “Rare Art”

26. “Show Promoter Skit”

27. “Live From the Island – Hawaii”