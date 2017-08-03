Liars – “Coins in My Caged Fist” and “The Grand Delusional”

Ahead of the release of their eight album TFCF August 25, art-punk lifers Liars released two tracks from the record today. The first of these, “Coins In My Caged Fist,” is harsh and dissonant, riding a stuttering drum loop and staccato synth bass line. The second “The Grand Delusional,” explores the band’s tender side, wth dubby acoustic guitar and a restrained vocal from Liars mastermind Angus Andrew. Following the departure of co-founder Aaron Hemphill after last year’s dense and clubby Mess, Liars is now essentially Andrew’s solo project, and the new tracks reflect that new insularity. Hear them below, and listen to first single “Cred Woes” here.

The band also released world tour dates today, beginning with a stop in London’s VISIONS Festival Saturday.

Liars 2017 tour

August 5 – London, England – VISIONS Festival

August 7 – Primosten, Croatia – Superuho Festival

August 10 – Bonnevoie, Luxembourg – Conges Annules

August 12 – Sardinia, Italy – Here I Stay festival at Fordongianus

August 16 – Bergen, Norway – Perfect Sounds Forever

August 18 –Stirling, Scotland – Doune The Rabbit Hole Festival

August 19 – Brecon Beacons, Wales – Green Man Festival

August 24 –Berlin, Germany – Pop-Kultur Festival

September 13 – Detroit, MI – El Club

September 15 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

September 16 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

September 18 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

September 20 – Hamden, CT – The Ballroom at The Outer Space

September 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

September 23 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

September 24 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

September 25 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

October 6 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

October 7 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

October 10 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

October 13-15 – Joshua Tree, CA – Desert Daze Festival

October 28 – Manchester, England – Transformer 2

October 30 – Bristol, England – Colston Hall

November 4 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Jazzhouse

November 9 – Utrecht, The Netherlands – Le Guess Who? Festival

November 10 – Brussels, Belgium – Orangerie

November 11 – Kortrijk, Belgium – Sonic City

November 13 – Paris, France – Le Maroquinerie

November 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Salzhaus

November 15 – Fribourg, Switzerland – Fri-Son

November 16 – Milan, Italy – Magnolia

November 17 – Rome, Italy – Monk

November 18 – Bologna, Italy – Locomotiv

November 29 – Bucharest, Romania – Control