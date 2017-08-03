New Music \
Liars – “Coins in My Caged Fist” and “The Grand Delusional”
Ahead of the release of their eight album TFCF August 25, art-punk lifers Liars released two tracks from the record today. The first of these, “Coins In My Caged Fist,” is harsh and dissonant, riding a stuttering drum loop and staccato synth bass line. The second “The Grand Delusional,” explores the band’s tender side, wth dubby acoustic guitar and a restrained vocal from Liars mastermind Angus Andrew. Following the departure of co-founder Aaron Hemphill after last year’s dense and clubby Mess, Liars is now essentially Andrew’s solo project, and the new tracks reflect that new insularity. Hear them below, and listen to first single “Cred Woes” here.
The band also released world tour dates today, beginning with a stop in London’s VISIONS Festival Saturday.
Liars 2017 tour
August 5 – London, England – VISIONS Festival
August 7 – Primosten, Croatia – Superuho Festival
August 10 – Bonnevoie, Luxembourg – Conges Annules
August 12 – Sardinia, Italy – Here I Stay festival at Fordongianus
August 16 – Bergen, Norway – Perfect Sounds Forever
August 18 –Stirling, Scotland – Doune The Rabbit Hole Festival
August 19 – Brecon Beacons, Wales – Green Man Festival
August 24 –Berlin, Germany – Pop-Kultur Festival
September 13 – Detroit, MI – El Club
September 15 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
September 16 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
September 18 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair
September 20 – Hamden, CT – The Ballroom at The Outer Space
September 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
September 23 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
September 24 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
September 25 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5
October 6 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
October 7 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
October 10 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
October 13-15 – Joshua Tree, CA – Desert Daze Festival
October 28 – Manchester, England – Transformer 2
October 30 – Bristol, England – Colston Hall
November 4 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Jazzhouse
November 9 – Utrecht, The Netherlands – Le Guess Who? Festival
November 10 – Brussels, Belgium – Orangerie
November 11 – Kortrijk, Belgium – Sonic City
November 13 – Paris, France – Le Maroquinerie
November 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Salzhaus
November 15 – Fribourg, Switzerland – Fri-Son
November 16 – Milan, Italy – Magnolia
November 17 – Rome, Italy – Monk
November 18 – Bologna, Italy – Locomotiv
November 29 – Bucharest, Romania – Control