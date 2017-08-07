Liam Gallagher Still Really, Really Wants Oasis to Reunite: “We’re Better Together”

Are you reading this, Noel Gallagher? Your brother would really like to get the band back together, and he thinks you secretly do too. Liam Gallagher was interviewed for a new episode of Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast, where he talked about his upcoming solo album (out October 6) and delivered his latest prognostication on the prospects of an Oasis reunion. Spoiler: It’s not looking so good.

“The English press seem to think that I’m going ’round giving the fans hope and then in the same breath, or the next interview, shooting them down,” Liam complained. “All I said the other day on that Beats Radio was before we get back together, if we get ever back together, we’d have to become brothers and friends again. And then I imagine once that happens, and we start hanging out or whatever, and we’re mates, and we’re talking, and we’re each on a nice respectful level, I guess there would be, inevitably, we’d go, ‘Fuck it, should we take the fuckin’ band out for a spin, go on tour?'”

According to Liam, this is bound to happen eventually, because Noel wants it too. “I know he doesn’t want to be supporting U2 and playing a third of a stadium half-empty when he could do it himself with his brother,” Liam said. “I would prefer to be speaking about an Oasis album than a Liam solo album. And I know Noel Gallagher would. We’re better together.”

Specifically, Liam is nostalgic for the classic ’90s Oasis lineup featuring guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs and bassist Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan. In reality, Liam says he and Noel haven’t spoken to one another in almost nine years.

Hear the full interview via iTunes here—Liam also defends the honor of dudes who play “Wonderwall” on acoustic guitar at parties and claims that everyone (except Noel) likes Be Here Now.