Liam Gallagher Teases New Song “For What It’s Worth”

Liam Gallagher is teasing a new song, “For What It’s Worth,” with an a cappella clip posted to Twitter this morning. “For What It’s Worth” is an apology of sorts, but as Gallagher said in a new interview with Noisey, it’s the only one you’ll get from him: “Yeah, obviously I’ve made a lot of mistakes. That’s life. I guess it is an apology to whoever. I’ve pissed a lot of people off. But I’m certainly not gonna write a song for each and every one of them. There’s one there. Fuckin’ deal with it and move on.”

In an earlier tweet, Liam suggested we might hear the full song by the end of the week.

New music coming this week. As you were. LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 7, 2017

Solo album As You Were is out October 6. Fuckin’ deal with it and move on below.