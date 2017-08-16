Lady Gaga is set to give a deposition next month in the ongoing legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke, multiple outlets are reporting. In addition to her deposition, the “Born This Way” singer has agreed to provide “unredacted copies … of the documents that were previously produced in redacted form.” According to the New York Daily News, those documents are text messages between Gaga and Kesha that Dr. Luke’s team believes contain information regarding Kesha’s sexual assault allegations against him.

Lawyers for Dr. Luke, the songwriter and producer born Lukasz Gottwald, filed court papers last month demanding that Gaga set a date for her deposition. The singer, who has been an outspoken supporter of Kesha in her claims that Gottwald drugged and raped her, has been subpoenaed in the case. Gaga “has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process,” her lawyers wrote in a statement at the time.

A date for Gaga’s deposition has not been yet, but court documents show that all parties will settle on a mutually agreed upon date by this Saturday, according to E! News. Rainbow, Kesha’s third album, was released to acclaim last week after a protracted legal fight with Luke and Kemosabe Records, his Sony Music imprint.