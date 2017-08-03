You Can Now Check Out Some of Kurt Cobain’s Unseen Paintings

We recently caught word that a couple Kurt Cobain paintings would be on display at the Seattle Art Fair this summer, including a couple-never-before-seen works. Now Rolling Stone has the plug on some exclusive looks at the work, including the painting from the inside cover of Insecticide. The collection, which will not be for sale, includes a handful of comics drawn by Cobain, a handful of other drawings (including a couple schematics of his beloved Fender Jaguar) and several paintings.

More information on the Seattle Art Fair is here. Meanwhile, check out some of the works over at Rolling Stone.