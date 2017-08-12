King Khan Announces Solo Album Murder Burgers, Releases “It’s a Lie”

King Khan has announced his debut solo album, Murder Burgers. The album will be out October 13 and will feature the Gris Gris as Khan’s backing band. Khan has also released “It’s a Lie,” the first single from the album. “We made this album in about one week,”Khan said in a statement, according to Pitchfork. “I got the Gris Gris to back me up and do a few shows in all the murder capitals of America. In Chicago we even had Andre Williams come and join us on stage for a song.” Listen to “It’s a Lie” and checkout Murder Burgers’ tracklist below.

<a href="http://khannibalism.bandcamp.com/album/murderburgers" target="_blank">Murderburgers by King Khan</a>

Murder Burgers:

01 Discreate Disguise

02 It’s Just Begun

03 Run Doggy Run

04 It’s A Lie

05 Born In 77

06 Desert Mile

07 Too Hard Too Fast

08 Teeth Are Shite

09 Born To Die

10 Winter Weather