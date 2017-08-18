News \
Watch Kesha and the Roots Play “House of the Rising Sun”
About a week ago, Kesha appeared on the Tonight Show to perform “Praying” and promote her new album Rainbow. Today, the show released some bonus content from that visit: Kesha and the Roots’ intimate backstage cover of “House of the Rising Sun.” If you can’t appreciate the new Kesha doing a soulful mega-ballad or ’00s-throwback Eagles of Death Metal sugar rush, maybe you’ll warm up to her interpretation of the folk-rock standard. Watch below.