Kesha Announces “Rainbow” Tour

Kesha will release her new album Rainbow next week on August 11. We’ve already heard three new songs, “Praying,” “Woman,” and “Learn to Let Go.” Now, she’s announced a fall US tour, her first as a solo performer since 2013. The “Rainbow” tour begins at the end of September and finishes early November in Los Angeles.

Check out the tour dates below.

Kesha:

September 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

September 27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

September 29 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

September 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

October 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

October 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

October 6 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 9 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

October 13 – Lakewood, OH – Lakewood Civic Auditorium

October 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

October 16 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

October 18 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

October 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

October 23 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

October 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

October 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

October 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

October 28 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)

October 31 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium

November 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium