Stream Kesha’s New Album Rainbow

Kesha has released Rainbow, her third album and first since 2012’s Warrior. The record is also her first major release since her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke began over her allegations of sexual and emotional abuse (Rainbow was released on Luke’s label Kemosabe, though it remains unclear if he’ll profit from the album). Four songs from the record were released in advance: “Praying,” “Woman,” “Learn to Let Go,” and most recently, “Hymn.” Listen to Rainbow in its entirety below.