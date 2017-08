Last night, Kesha stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote Rainbow, her first album in five years. After losing in a game of “Password” against NPR host Terry Gross and actor Anthony Anderson, Kesha performed the song “Praying” from the new record. At the end of her emotional performance, host Jimmy Fallon gave the superstar a heartfelt hug.

Watch Kesha’s performance and unsucessful game of “Password” below.