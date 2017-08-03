Kesha – “Hymn”

Kesha has released “Hymn,” a new song from her forthcoming UFO-inspired album Rainbow. This is the fourth track we’ve heard from the album, following “Woman,” “Learn to Let Go,” and “Praying.” Kesha also published an essay about the new song at Mic. “I hope this is one of those songs that will find and connect with people who feel like outcasts, especially young people today growing up with the omnipresent internet,” she wrote. “I really feel for them, because bullying today is so scary due to all of the technology.” Listen to “Hymn” below. Rainbow is out August 11.