Watch Kesha Perform “Praying” and “Woman” on Good Morning America

Kesha appeared on Good Morning America today, bringing a nine-person backing band and strong, emotional performances of her Rainbow singles “Praying” and “Woman.” The latter song is a little spicy for broadcast TV, so Kesha swapped a few of her “I’m a motheringfuckin’ woman” lines for “I’m a nasty woman” instead.

Rainbow is out this Friday, August 11. In an earlier interview segment, Kesha told anchor Robin Roberts that the new record “quite literally saved my life.” Rainbow is Kesha’s third album, and her first since her widely publicized and ongoing legal battle with former producer Dr. Luke. Because Kesha was legally barred from altering her recording contract, it’s likely that Luke retains a financial stake in her work.

Watch Kesha’s Good Morning America performance and interview below.