Kelela Announces Fall Tour
Kelela’s new album Take Me Apart will be released in October. Now, she’s announced a tour behind the album which will take place at the end of fall and into winter. The dates will take her across North America, ending with a few dates in Europe. We’ve already heard the first single from her album, called “LMK.“
Take Me Apart is out October 6th. Check out the tour dates below.
take me all the way apart
tix on sale friday. US pre-sale available now: https://t.co/qfkfDpR5t1 pic.twitter.com/eFGfeXuJMf
— Kelela (@kelelam) August 15, 2017