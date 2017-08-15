News \

Kelela Announces Fall Tour

FYF Fest 2016 - Day 1
CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer / Stringer

Kelela’s new album Take Me Apart will be released in October. Now, she’s announced a tour behind the album which will take place at the end of fall and into winter. The dates will take her across North America, ending with a few dates in Europe. We’ve already heard the first single from her album, called “LMK.

Take Me Apart is out October 6th. Check out the tour dates below.

Geena Kloeppel
