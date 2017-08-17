Carly Rae Jepsen, Purity Ring to Open For Katy Perry on “Witness” Tour

Carly Rae Jepsen has become a cause célèbre among indie listeners after her career as an A-list pop star never really took off. Still, she’ll get another taste of the pop life early next year when she opens a string of dates on Katy Perry’s “Witness: The Tour,” which is, as advertised, her tour in support of her not-very-good recent album Witness.

Jepsen will join Perry for 11 dates, starting January 5 in New Orleans and ending February 5 in Vancouver. In between, they will hit cities in the American south, northwest, and in Canada. Those shows will be preceded by ones opened by Purity Ring, the synth-pop duo that produced two songs on Witness. They’ll be with Perry for 19 shows, starting with three in Los Angeles beginning on November 7 and ending in Miami on December 20. The rest of the shows will be opened by Noah Cyrus.

read our top 50 songs of 2017 so far—topped by Jepsen's "Cut to the Feeling"—here.