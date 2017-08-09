Katie Got Bandz Arrested for Alleged Identity Theft

Katie Got Bandz has been arrested for alleged identity theft, XXL reports. A publicly available document from the Cook County Sheriff’s office shows that the 24-year-old Chicago rapper, born Kiara Johnson, was booked on Monday for alleged identity theft. She is currently being held on $50,000 bail, and has a court appearance scheduled for August 21.

There’s little other information immediately available regarding the circumstances of her arrest. Under Illinois state law, a person is guilty of identity theft when they commit a broad range of offenses involving the fraudulent use of someone else’s personal information, including to “obtain credit, money, goods, services, or other property.”