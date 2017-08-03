A week after canceling the remaining dates on his seemingly endless Purpose World Tour, Justin Bieber has published an open letter to his fans on Instagram. “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE,” he wrote. “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable.”

The singer also addressed some of his past issues. “Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going,” he wrote. “I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! i let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life!!!!”

“I’m very aware I’m never going to be perfect, and I’m going to keep making mistakes,”he added. “[B]ut what I’m not going to do is let my past dictate my future.”

Bieber cancelled the final 14 dates of the tour only July 24 after performing 150 shows around the world over 18 months. According to Billboard, the tour grossed nearly $200 million.

Read his full letter below.