Justin Bieber & BloodPop – “Friends”

Justin Bieber sings on another newly released single, this one by the producer BloodPop, the dude behind “Sorry” and several other Purpose tracks. It was co-written by Top 40 songwriting heavyweights Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter.

Bieber has been teasing the release on social media all week, showing off some wild artwork for the single:

New music. Thursday noon pic.twitter.com/xUOsYoqQce — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 14, 2017

Bieber’s last release was “2U,” a collaboration from David Guetta’s new album, and “Despacito” is still the #1 single in the country. Earlier this month, BloodPop released a remix of Haim’s “Little of Your Love.” Listen to “Friends,” which premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today, below.