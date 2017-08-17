Partner \
Join SPIN for Jenny Lewis and the Dig at House of Vans at Surf Lodge
Plus paddleboarding lessons, surf films and more in scenic Mantauk, NY
Located on Fort Pond in scenic Mantauk, NY, the Surf Lodge is a popular destination for locals and travelers searching for the ultimate summer experience, offering hotel accommodations, acclaimed dining, and an impressive annual concert series. SPIN is thrilled to partner with House of Vans for a weekend of special events including performances by revered singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis and New York-based psych-pop rockers the Dig, plus surf film premieres, paddleboard lessons, and a screen printing workshop with artist/surfboard designer/musician Alex Knost. The events are free for all ages with no RSVP required. Check out the full schedule above and see you there.
House of Vans at Surf Lodge, a SPIN Collaboration
Timing/Details
August 18 – Saturday, August 19
No RSVP Required
Free for all ages
Location
The Surf Lodge
183 Edgemere Street
Montauk, NY 11954