Located on Fort Pond in scenic Mantauk, NY, the Surf Lodge is a popular destination for locals and travelers searching for the ultimate summer experience, offering hotel accommodations, acclaimed dining, and an impressive annual concert series. SPIN is thrilled to partner with House of Vans for a weekend of special events including performances by revered singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis and New York-based psych-pop rockers the Dig, plus surf film premieres, paddleboard lessons, and a screen printing workshop with artist/surfboard designer/musician Alex Knost. The events are free for all ages with no RSVP required. Check out the full schedule above and see you there.

House of Vans at Surf Lodge, a SPIN Collaboration

Timing/Details

August 18 – Saturday, August 19

No RSVP Required

Free for all ages

Location

The Surf Lodge

183 Edgemere Street

Montauk, NY 11954