Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg Are Parents Now

Harp-loving celebrity couple Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg are new parents. Newsom recently gave birth to a daughter, Samberg’s representatives confirmed to US Weekly, though it’s unclear exactly when; both the pregnancy and birth were kept secret.

The two were married in 2013 after five years of dating. In a recent interview with Future Islands, Samberg spoke about being “so in love” with Newsom and the many harps in their house. To celebrate the news, you could listen to one of Newsom’s albums, all of which are now streaming on Apple Music.