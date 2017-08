The Tidal-backed Jay-Z content mill rolls on with the video for “Moonlight,” the 4:44 track that find Hov aggravated over hip-hop’s redundancy. “Moonlight,” which follows last week’s “Adnis,” features appearances from Jerrod Carmichael, Lil Rel Howery, Lakeith Stanfield, Issa Rae, Hannibal Buress, Tiffany Haddish, and Tessa Thompson as the Friends cast. Watch a clip of the video, directed by Master of None’s Alan Yang, below. Catch the outtakes as well.