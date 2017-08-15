Video: Jamila Woods – “LSD” ft. Chance the Rapper

Jamila Woods’s new widescreen video for “LSD” is a joyful visit to the Lake Michigan beach and a Chicago backyard cookout, where Chance the Rapper is manning the grill. The video treatment was created by Chicago high school senior Ashley Huicochea; six other public school students shadowed directors Vincent Martell and Sam Bailey and their production team. There’s also a short making-of doc, in which Woods and Huicochea discuss their desire to counterbalance national media narratives about Chicago with a casual, everyday vision of their community.

“LSD” appears on Woods’ debut album HEAVN, released in July 2016. The music video marks today’s re-release by Jagjaguwar, meaning HEAVN is now available on streaming services. Watch “LSD” and the making-of video below and revisit our interview with Jamila Woods from last year.