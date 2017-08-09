Hear James Murphy Discuss LCD Soundsystem’s New Album on The Best Show

LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy was the guest on last night’s episode of Tom Scharpling’s The Best Show. The pair went deep on the Cure’s discography and talked about Murphy’s days as the sound man at the iconic Hoboken bar Maxwell’s, including one night when Alex Chilton of Big Star berated him from the stage. Most importantly, they discussed LCD Soundsystem’s forthcoming album American Dream, which Murphy calls a “heavier record” than anything the band has done in the past. He added that the two singles we’ve heard so far–“Call the Police” and the title track–are somewhat “misleading” about the sound of the full album, and that the band chose them because they could play them live well on their SNL appearance. Scharpling seems particularly enthused about “Black Screen,” the 12-minute closing cut. Hear the full interview here.