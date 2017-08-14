Video: Hundred Waters – “Fingers”

Electro-pop trio Hundred Waters shared their surprise EP Currency back in May, and are releasing a new album in September titled Communicating, from which we’ve already two new songs, “Particle” and “Blanket Me.” Today, the group has unveiled a new music video called “Fingers” featuring over 12,000 creepy crawly guests; this video is not meant for those who get squeamish at the sight of spiders, millipedes, beetles, etc. Directed by Allie Avital, the video shows insects gradually enveloping singer Nicole Miglis’ body. Watch it below.