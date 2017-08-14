News \
Hot Snakes Announce First New Album in 14 Years
The influential post-hardcore band Hot Snakes broke up in 2005 and reunited briefly in 2011, but have now announced a new album out in spring 2018 via Sub Pop. The label will also reissue the band’s three previous albums, Automatic Midnight (2000), Suicide Invoice (2002), and Audit in Progress (2004). Hot Snakes will also embark on a small US tour in November. Revisit the band’s 2004 album and check out the new tour dates below.
Hot Snakes:
11-08 Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar
11-09 Los Angeles, CA – The Troubadour
11-10 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
11-11 Portland, OR – Star Theatre
11-12 Seattle, WA – Chop Suey
11-15 Washington, DC – Rock and Roll Hotel
11-16 Brooklyn, NY – Bell House
11-17 Boston, MA – Middle East – Boston
11-18 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts