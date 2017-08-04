Honeyrude – “Something About Milwaukee”

Honeyrude are an Austin band who play sparkling, fully formed shoegaze, the kind that makes you want to frolic in a verdant field for hours on end—a cross between bands like Slowdive and, say, Real Estate. Today, you can hear a new song of theirs called “Something About Milwaukee,” which comes ahead of their debut album The Color Blue. It’s awesome stuff; listen to that extended guitar solo that splits open the song ahead of its conclusion. Hear it below.

“‘Milwaukee’ is about being stuck,” the band’s Jess Ledbetter said. “The lyrics function in an abstract way for me but it is essentially about needing a new perspective or a big push. It’s our newest tune and we wanted it to be really shimmery and pretty. I’m enjoying working on songs where I sing a little softer. It’s easy to get on stage and shout your face off because you’re excited but songs like this one challenge me to find another part of myself to sing from.” The Color Blue is out August 18.