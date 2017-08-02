Hercules & Love Affair – “Fools Wear Crowns”

Hercules & Love Affair’s new album Omnion is arriving September 1st, and today the project’s frontman Andy Butler has released a new song from it called “Fools Wear Crowns.” The track features a reflective, minimalist electronic groove that borders on atmospheric, and the lyrics delve into the dark territory of addiction. “I’m a fool when I’ve been drinking / I’m glad that I didn’t today,” he sings on the track.

In an interview published today on Pitchfork, Butler said, “The lyrics acknowledge that we as humans enjoy, in a weird way, watching people fumble. But it’s not always buffoonery that you’re seeing. In my case, I think there was an illness at play.”

Listen to “Fools Wear Crowns” below.