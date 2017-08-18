Heather Heyer’s Mother Says She Won’t Speak With the President

In the days since the murder of 32-year-old anti-racist demonstrator Heather Heyer in Charlottesville last weekend, Heyer’s mother Susan Bro has displayed remarkable poise and erudition when discussing her daughter’s death and the state of the nation. After a moving speech about the need to confront uncomfortable truths at Heyer’s funeral, Bro appeared on Good Morning America today, interviewed by host Robin Roberts. Bro said that after the White House reached out for a meeting with her several times, but that after President Donald Trump’s equivocation between white supremacist demonstrators and leftist counter-protesters, she’s no longer interesting in talking to him. Roberts closed the interview by asking Bro what message she would send to the president. After a thoughtful pause, the grieving mother answered simply: “Think before you speak.” Watch the interview below.

