HBO Orders Four Specials From 2 Dope Queens’ Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson

HBO has announced that it’s ordered four specials based on 2 Dope Queens, comedienne Phoebe Robinson and Daily Show alumna Jessica Williams’ podcast. The two hosts are understandably excited about the news.

“Two Dope Queens and HBO going half on a TV baby? A dream come true,” Robinson said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “The work wife and I are beyond thrilled that the formula we’ve perfected over the past four seasons of doing the podcast (Ignorance x Cocoa Butter + Comedic Honesty) is being brought to this network.”

“We are so stoked to be partnering with HBO for these specials,” Williams said before dropping a Game of Thrones reference. “Excited to add a couple more Khaleesis to the network!”

The announcement comes after Insecure, another show centered on black women, got renewed for a third season. 2 Dope Queens has been running since 2015 and finished its most recent season last June.