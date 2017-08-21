Harry Styles to Record Hour-Long BBC Special

Budding rock star Harry Styles will record an hourlong BBC special later this month, performing songs from his self-titled solo debut and discussing his career. The host is Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw, who’s shown he’s not afraid to ask Styles the hard questions.

Adele recorded a similar television special, Adele at the BBC, in 2015. That show included the memorable viral prank in which the singer pretended to be her own impersonator.

Styles’s BBC special is set to air in the U.K. this November. If you’re near Manchester, you can apply to win admission to the studio audience here. If you’re just impatient, you can revisit the Harry Styles making-of documentary on Apple Music. [NME]