Guns N’ Roses Announce L.A. Pop-Up Shop Featuring Fancy Streetwear Labels

Somewhere there’s a Venn diagram theorizing the fanbase overlap between Axl Rose and Virgil Abloh, and Guns N’ Roses’ newly announced Los Angeles pop-up shop is out here to find it. “Guns N’ Roses Was Here” opens at L.A. boutique Maxfield for one week beginning this Friday (August 11). The shop will offer merchandise inspired by the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic 1987 album Appetite for Destruction, some of it designed by Kanye West’s fashion director.

Musician pop-up shops are increasingly common—GNR just held one last year at the New York City John Varvatos store, formerly the home of CGBG—but most don’t have the fashion clout of this one. For L.A., Guns N’ Roses are bringing in three of-the-moment streetwear brands: Abloh’s Off-White, Francesco Ragazzi’s Palm Angels, and Henri Alexander’s (a.k.a. Henry Levy) Enfants Riches Déprimés. There’s also a trio of what the band calls “classic GNR inspired designers,” makers of clothes you’re more likely to see Axl or Slash actually wearing: Mike Amiri’s rock ‘n’ roll-inspired AMIRI, vintage-shirt-and-studded-belt brand Kelly Cole, and artfully distressed concert tee label MadeWorn.

In any case, bring a credit card—none of this stuff comes cheap. So far, the only actual product we’ve seen are these hand-painted denim jackets from AMIRI (above), where a plain distressed denim jacket will run you about $1,300. And if you can’t make it to Los Angeles between August 11 and 18, you could always pick up a $275 GNR t-shirt or a $495 GNR military jacket from MadeWorn’s website.

Guns N’ Roses are still on tour through November—see all the upcoming dates here.