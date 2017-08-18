New Music \
Gucci Mane Announces New Album Mr. Davis, Releases “I Get The Bag” ft. Migos
Gucci Mane has announced his second album of 2017, Mr. Davis. Out September 19, the album features a fairly ambitious roster of high-profile guests, including The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Schoolboy Q, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, and Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi. The album also features Gucci’s single with Nicki Minaj “Make Love.” Gucci has also released a new track from the album: “I Get the Bag,” featuring his long-time collaborators Migos. Check out the track list and cover art for Mr. Davis, and listen to “I Get the Bag,” below.
Mr. Davis:
01 Work in Progress (Intro)
02 Back On
03 I Get the Bag [ft. Migos]
04 Stunting Ain’t Nuthin [ft. Slim Jxmmi & Young Dolph]
05 Curve [ft. The Weeknd]
06 Enormous [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]
07 Members Only
08 Money Make Ya Handsome
09 Changed [ft. Big Sean]
10 We Ride [ft. Monica]
11 Lil Story [ft. Schoolboy Q]
12 Tone It Down [ft. Chris Brown]
13 Make Love
14 Money Piling
15 Jumped Out the Whip [ft. A$AP Rocky]
16 Miss My Woe [ft. Rico Love]
17 Made It (Outro)