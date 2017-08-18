Gucci Mane Announces New Album Mr. Davis, Releases “I Get The Bag” ft. Migos

Gucci Mane has announced his second album of 2017, Mr. Davis. Out September 19, the album features a fairly ambitious roster of high-profile guests, including The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Schoolboy Q, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, and Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi. The album also features Gucci’s single with Nicki Minaj “Make Love.” Gucci has also released a new track from the album: “I Get the Bag,” featuring his long-time collaborators Migos. Check out the track list and cover art for Mr. Davis, and listen to “I Get the Bag,” below.

Mr. Davis:

01 Work in Progress (Intro)

02 Back On

03 I Get the Bag [ft. Migos]

04 Stunting Ain’t Nuthin [ft. Slim Jxmmi & Young Dolph]

05 Curve [ft. The Weeknd]

06 Enormous [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]

07 Members Only

08 Money Make Ya Handsome

09 Changed [ft. Big Sean]

10 We Ride [ft. Monica]

11 Lil Story [ft. Schoolboy Q]

12 Tone It Down [ft. Chris Brown]

13 Make Love

14 Money Piling

15 Jumped Out the Whip [ft. A$AP Rocky]

16 Miss My Woe [ft. Rico Love]

17 Made It (Outro)