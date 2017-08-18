New Music \

Gucci Mane Announces New Album Mr. Davis, Releases “I Get The Bag” ft. Migos

2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center - Concert Sponsored By Sprite - Night 3
CREDIT: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Gucci Mane has announced his second album of 2017, Mr. Davis. Out September 19, the album features a fairly ambitious roster of high-profile guests, including The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Schoolboy Q, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, and Rae Sremmurd’s  Slim Jxmmi. The album also features Gucci’s single with Nicki Minaj “Make Love.” Gucci has also released a new track from the album: “I Get the Bag,” featuring his long-time collaborators Migos. Check out the track list and cover art for Mr. Davis, and listen to “I Get the Bag,” below.

Mr. Davis:
01 Work in Progress (Intro)
02 Back On
03 I Get the Bag [ft. Migos]
04 Stunting Ain’t Nuthin [ft. Slim Jxmmi & Young Dolph]
05 Curve [ft. The Weeknd]
06 Enormous [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]
07 Members Only
08 Money Make Ya Handsome
09 Changed [ft. Big Sean]
10 We Ride [ft. Monica]
11 Lil Story [ft. Schoolboy Q]
12 Tone It Down [ft. Chris Brown]
13 Make Love
14 Money Piling
15 Jumped Out the Whip [ft. A$AP Rocky]
16 Miss My Woe [ft. Rico Love]
17 Made It (Outro)

Winston Cook-Wilson
