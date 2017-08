Today, Grizzly Bear are back with Painted Ruins, their first album in five years. And last night, the New York art-rockers were the musical guests on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. There, they played a grand, sweeping version of the single “Mourning Sound.” The moment toward the end of the song when their harmonies all kicked in was really nice. Watch the performance below.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.