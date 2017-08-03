Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Charged With Murder

Nathaniel Glover, better known as hip-hop pioneer and Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five founding member Kidd Creole, was arrested on murder charges Wednesday after allegedly stabbing a homeless man in New York. TMZ and the New York Daily News report that Glover allegedly used a small knife to stab the man—identified as 55-year-old John Jolly—two times Tuesday night near E. 44th St. and Third Ave, where the former rapper works as a repairman. TMZ reports Glover allegedly stabbed Jolly after he was called “a gay slur,” while the Daily News cites an NYPD source who said Glover believed Jolly was hitting on him. “He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him,” the source told the News. “One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest.” Jolly was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his wounds.