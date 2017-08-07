Gorillaz’ New “Strobelite” Video Features Vince Staples, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, and More

Damon Albarn notably stated that Gorillaz’s latest album Humanz was conceptualized as a “party for the end of the world.” The apocalypse hasn’t quite arrived in the just-released video for the Peven Everett-starring “Strobelite,” but there’s plenty of party. De La Soul’s Posdnuos, Vince Staples, and Savages’ Jehnny Beth are a few of the Humanz collaborators who make appearances in the Raoul Skinbeck-directed video, which you can watch below.