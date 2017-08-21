Glenn Danzig and Misfits Will Reunite Again to Play One Show This Year

After a year of new releases and horrendous opinions, Glenn Danzig will end the year by reuniting the original Misfits for the “only 2017 performance in this world… or any other world.” The concert will take place December 30 at Los Angeles’ Forum. This show is the lineup’s first since last year’s gigs at Riot Fest, which had the distinction of being the original lineup’s first in 33 years. See the hardcore flyer below.