Texas Tourism Company to Gene Simmons: Did You Bone This Cow’s Mom?

Genie the cow was born this past Friday, July 28, on a farm in Kerrville, Texas. Genie gets her name from an uncanny resemblance to Gene Simmons, frontman of Kiss: white and black face, extra long tongue, the works. Picking up on this resemblance, a local tourism company called the Hill Country Visitor posted a photo of Genie to its Facebook page the following day, asking the cow’s namesake, “Where were you on our about November 25, 2016?” In other words: Gene Simmons, did you bone this cow’s mom?



As the Daily Mail notes, Gene himself later tweeted out a photo of Genie, with the caption “This is real, folks!!!”

This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons https://t.co/m6CcUlA7cy — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 31, 2017

Hey, he said it, not us.