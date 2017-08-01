News \
Texas Tourism Company to Gene Simmons: Did You Bone This Cow’s Mom?
Genie the cow was born this past Friday, July 28, on a farm in Kerrville, Texas. Genie gets her name from an uncanny resemblance to Gene Simmons, frontman of Kiss: white and black face, extra long tongue, the works. Picking up on this resemblance, a local tourism company called the Hill Country Visitor posted a photo of Genie to its Facebook page the following day, asking the cow’s namesake, “Where were you on our about November 25, 2016?” In other words: Gene Simmons, did you bone this cow’s mom?
As the Daily Mail notes, Gene himself later tweeted out a photo of Genie, with the caption “This is real, folks!!!”
Hey, he said it, not us.