Video: Garbage – “No Horses”

Garbage have shared a new music video for their recent single “No Horses.” The video features lead singer Shirley Manson in a white dress and red cloak bathing the other band members’ feet. There are cutaways to footage of real protests (such as the Women’s March), riots around the world, and images of stock markets and other masses of people. Manson sneers in a particularly telling line: “There will be no cops / just men with guns.” Watch “No Horses” below.