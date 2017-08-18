Future Postpones Two Virginia Concerts Following “Tragic Events” in Charlottesville

Future was scheduled to play two shows in Virginia this weekend, but announced on Twitter early this morning that he has postponed them “out of respect for the tragic events” in Charlottesville last weekend. One of those concerts was scheduled to take place tonight in Charlottesville, at John Paul Jones arena on the campus of the University of Virginia. A show on Saturday night at Veterans United Home Loans Arena in Virginia Beach has also been pushed back.

Here is what he said on Twitter in announcing the postponements:

Out of respect for the tragic events I felt it wasn't rite to perform at this time..please understand my heart mean well VA #FutureHendrix — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) August 18, 2017