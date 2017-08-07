Frankie Rose – “Dyson Sphere”

Frankie Rose’s latest solo album, Cage Tropical, arrives this Friday (August 11). We’ve already heard “Trouble” and “Red Museum,” and this morning, Rose followed up with “Dyson Sphere.” The new song cuts between her signature echoed dream-pop sound and a particularly icy strain of post-punk—it’s pretty darn good.

Since you’re wondering: A Dyson sphere is a structure that encircles a star. It’s hypothetical, but Frankie Rose’s version is real—listen below. The blue-hued video was directed by Daniel Carbone.

[Stereogum]