Four Tet – “Planet”

British electronic musician Four Tet has released a new song called “Planet.” This is the second new song we’ve heard from him this summer, following “Two Thousand and Seventeen” in early July. He also recently announced (via a tweet that he later deleted) that a new album will be coming this year, which would be his first since 2015’s Morning/Evening. “Planet” is a seven minute, laid-back electronic jam, featuring a recurring riff on a string instrument that feels like it might’ve been inspired by Game of Thrones. Listen to “Planet” below.

