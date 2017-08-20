News \
Watch Foo Fighters & Rick Astley Play “Never Gonna Give You Up” in Japan
Foo Fighters played Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival this weekend and so too did Rick Astley, so of course (?) they got together during the Foos’ headlining set to perform a grungy rendition of Astley’s eternal meme and ’80s hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.” “This is fuckin’ crazy — I just met him two minutes ago,” Dave Grohl said. Then Astley screamed, “Come on you motherfuckers!” Watch video of it below.
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.